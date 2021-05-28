Data Storage Corporation to Present at the Summer Solstice Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Summer Solstice Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on June 1st – June 4th, 2021.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corp., is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41527.

To receive additional information about the conference, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with DSC, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the Summer Solstice Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its “Summer Solstice Conference- Best Ideas Bowl,” with 25-minute virtual presentations and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com