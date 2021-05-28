DENSO Announces Recipients of 2020 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the recipients of its annual North America Business Partner of the Year Awards. Each of the 12 recipients demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value that DENSO was able to provide its customers throughout its 2020 fiscal year.



DENSO recognized the companies in the following award categories during its 2020 North America Business Partner Convention, held virtually:

Partner of the Year Award Fuji Alconix Mexico

Quality Award Woodbridge INOAC Technical Products EPSON America, Inc. Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire TRIS USA, Inc.

Value Leader Award Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. Infineon Technologies Americas Corporation Sumitomo Electric Sintered Components México

Diversity Leader Award Micron Technology, Inc.

Sustainability Leader Award Novelis Corporation

Special Achievement Award Meiji Corporation Texas Instruments Inc.



Partners were evaluated based on specific criteria set by DENSO’s North American leaders and were honored in categories closely aligned to DENSO’s ideals, such as quality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and continuous improvement, or Kaizen. All recipients of the awards displayed a deep commitment to operational and product excellence, as well as a willingness to collaborate closely in advancing automotive products, services and technologies.

“2020 was the year of disruption, but our partners never wavered in their commitment to quality and collaboration,” said Mike Winkler, vice president of North America Purchasing at DENSO. “We thank them for their steadfast support and look forward to continuing our work together in making mobility safer, greener and more seamless for all.”

In addition to the award ceremony, this year’s Convention included presentations around the theme “Challenges for the Future” – which highlighted how DENSO and its partners will help each other succeed in mobility’s evolving landscape.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ associates across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us at densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

