Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Start of Trading On The CSE Under Symbol (CSE:GET)

GameOn receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange.





GameOn to start trading under the symbol ‘GET’ at market opening on Tuesday June 1, 2021.





Victory Square dividends out approximately 12.4% of its holdings in GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. to its shareholders.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or "VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that Its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The common shares of GameOn will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol ‘GET’ at market opening on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

“This CSE public listing will enable our team to execute upon many strategic and beneficial initiatives for GameOn and our shareholders moving forward,” said Matt Bailey, President and CEO of GameOn.

“I am delighted for Matt Bailey and the entire team at GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “This is an opportune time for GameOn to continue its strong growth and also provide value to VST and its shareholders as our latest incubated company to publicly list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.”

The public listing of GameOn on the CSE follows the successful acquisition of GameOn App Inc. by the Company in December 2020 and an oversubscribed financing of $5.77 million in March 2021. The Company has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matthew Bailey (Brooklyn Nets) and board members Jon J. Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Diamond Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). On listing, GameOn will have outstanding 61,696,536 common shares, 8,252,768 warrants and 958,961 finder’s warrants. For more information regarding GameOn, please refer to its final prospectus filed on May 14, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com.

This announcement follows the successful public listing of VST portfolio company FansUnite (CSE:FANS) that launched in May of 2020 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

