Arrikto Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrikto , a leading MLOps platform, today announced that it has been named as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure1 by Gartner.



“We are thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. As Machine Learning becomes mainstream for every enterprise, it is imperative that companies be able to manage their data as efficiently as they do with code,” said Constantinos Venetsanopoulos, CEO and Founder of Arrikto. “We consider that this recognition of Arrikto as a Cool Vendor is confirmation of our mission to accelerate ML models to market by providing a complete MLOps solution for ML code through data management.”

1Gartner, “Cool Vendor in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure- Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow” Jerry Rozeman, Arun Chandrasekaran, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Jeff Vogel, 25 May 2021

About Arrikto

Arrikto enables MLOps teams to accelerate machine learning models to market 30-times faster than traditional ML platforms. As a leading Kubeflow contributor, Arrikto provides automated workflows, reproducible pipelines, consistent deployment from desktop to cloud, and secure access to data. Arrikto’s Enterprise Kubeflow is available as a multi-node distribution on AWS, GCP, and Azure, and is the preferred MLOps platform used in production today by many Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has over 300 customers across 17 countries and is venture-backed by Unusual Ventures and Odyssey VP. Learn more at Arrikto.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.