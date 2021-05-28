Proactive news headlines including Planet 13 Holdings, GoviEx Uranium, AMC Entertainment Holdings and Empower Clinics

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCMKTS:THBRF)shares climb after Canaccord bumps price target to C$5.50 click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) enters into charitable partnership with the Squamish Food Bank click here
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) soars again as Reddit raiders squeeze short sellers click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) anticipates ‘significant sales growth’ in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 click here
- Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) (OTCQB:HRVOF) sees strong fiscal 3Q operating performance and revenue as it controls costs click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) accelerates clinic expansion strategy with two more location leases signed click here
- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) announces drilling program at Mutanga Uranium Project in Zambia click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) appoints Bin Hilal Enterprises as its representative in the key Middle East market of the United Arab Emirates click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) receives software license order from a US pharmaceutical manufacturer click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) sees revenue swell as tourists flock back to its Las Vegas cannabis SuperStore click here
- ImagineAR (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) selected as a presenting startup finalist at DEC Association Tech Day on June 2 click here
- American Eagle Gold Corp (CVE:AE) outlines exploration plans at Golden Trend project ahead of scout drilling in third or fourth quarter click here
- Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) posts 'strong' first quarter amid lower costs and increased metals prices click here
- Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) says renowned resources investor Eric Sprott is increasing his ownership in its Gander Gold subsidiary to 17.35% click here
- Victory Square portfolio company GameOn Entertainment to begin trading on the CSE on June 1 click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com