“Return to Life” Documentary Reveals Neuro-Acupuncture Success

SANTA FE, N.M., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New documentary “Return to Life” premiered internationally via Zoom on Friday, May 7, 2021. From award-winning director Doug Dearth (“9000 Needles”), “Return to Life” highlights the work of the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute, Dr. Jason Jishun Hao, DOM, MBA, Dipl. O.M. (NCCAOM)®, and Dr. Linda Lingzhi Hao, DOM, Ph.D., and their groundbreaking therapy for treating challenging neurological disorders.



Neuro-Acupuncture is a contemporary acupuncture technique developed by the Drs. Hao, integrating traditional Chinese needling methods and scalp acupuncture with Western medical knowledge of neurology, neuroscience, and neurological rehabilitation.

“Return to Life” documents the life-changing results experienced by patients treated with Neuro-Acupuncture. Those with debilitating neurological diseases such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy saw remarkable results. They have also seen great success with the therapeutic treatment of autistic patients.

“My mission with this film is to inspire the public with hope,” said Dr. Jason Hao. “Families and the loved ones of those suffering from difficult neurological disorders no longer must endure the pain and trauma of these disorders for the rest of their lives. With just a few needles we can reduce their burdens. We want to transform their lives, helping them to live as comfortably as possible. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we are all in this world together, and we need to help each other.”

Honored speakers at the film’s virtual premier included Bingsheng Sang, Secretary-General of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, Mina Larson, CEO for the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)® and Javier Gonzales, former mayor of Santa Fe, N.M. and current Vice President and Chief Development Officer for the Christus St. Vincent Foundation.

“The work showcased in this film demonstrates how patients with debilitating and chronic illnesses are brought back to life, and the NCCAOM is committed to promoting and collaborating with the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute to let every single American have access to these treatments,” Larson said.

In addition to personal patient testimonies, the video also chronicles the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute’s efforts to train more doctors and practitioners to use this life-changing—and oftentimes lifesaving--treatment.

Watch clips of the video at vimeo.com/549728364, vimeo.com/549734201, and vimeo.com/549739535. For more information about the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute, please visit https://www.neuroacupunctureinstitute.org/.

About the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute

The Neuro-Acupuncture Institute, Inc. is an integrated medicine institute dedicated to clinical training and treatment of neurological disorders in an integrative medical setting and to raising public awareness of neuro-acupuncture procedures and processes to promote education, training, and research. The Neuro-Acupuncture Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Discover more at https://www.neuroacupunctureinstitute.org/.

About the NCCAOM

NCCAOM is the only national association that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture medicine through professional certification, which certification indicates to employers, patients, and peers that one has met national standards for safe and competent practice, as defined by the profession. To find an NCCAOM National Board-Certified Acupuncturist in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at http://www.nccaom.org.

Sabrina Suarez, Marketing & Communications

sabrina@echomediapr.com

714.573.0899 (ext. 227)

Ashia Mikumari McEvers, Operations Manager

ashia@neuroacupunctureinstitute.org