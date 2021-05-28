Park City Luxury Real Estate Agent Nancy Tallman Provides Insight to Utah Buyers Searching for Their Dream Homes

Park City, UT, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass relocation from San Francisco, New York, and other major cities has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in booming housing markets across the western United States. As a proud member of the Park City community, luxury real estate strategist, and co-author of the Amazon best-selling book, The Essential Guide to Buying and Selling Luxury Real Estate: Insights from America’s Top Luxury Agents, Nancy Tallman provides weekly insights into the Park City real estate market on her blog.

Why Are People Moving to Park City, Utah?

Housing markets in the western United States are taking off. But with infinite possibilities now that many people are not bound by the restraints of commuting, why is there such a frenzy in the real estate market around Park City?

Breathtaking views. Community planners in Park City have worked to ensure that the natural beauty of the region is not obscured, providing residents with a view of the surrounding mountains from anywhere in the town.

Recreation. Park City is home to hundreds of miles of trails, perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing, as well as two world-class ski resorts.

Cuisine. The Main Street Historic District in downtown Park City is home to 50 restaurants and bars.

Art. As well as being the proud home of the Sundance Film Festival and Kimball Arts Festival, Park City boasts a lively art scene. Residents enjoy a variety of music venues (both indoor and outdoor), art installations, galleries and history museum.

Travel ease. The newly renovated Salt Lake City Airport is just 35 minutes away, making travel to any city in the world convenient. The Salt Lake City metro area is also just a 40-minute drive from Park City, so those craving a big city experience won’t be missing out.

Community. Over 100 non-profit organizations in Park City strive to make meaningful changes to the local community and communities around the world every day. The local radio station, KCPW, ties together the close-knit town of around 20,000 residents.

Education. Park City High School is one of the top 100 public high schools nationwide, and the school district is top-rated in the state of Utah.

Market resiliency. Even in the face of a recession and global pandemic, the real estate market in Park City has continually performed well. (Stay up to date with current Park City luxury real estate trends and lifestyle information via Nancy Tallman’s world-famous blog at insideparkcityrealestate.com



Park City Luxury Real Estate Agent Nancy Tallman Provides Insight to Utah Buyers Searching for Their Dream Homes

About Best Selling Author and Real Estate Strategy Expert Nancy Tallman

Armed with a master’s degree from UCLA and 16 years of experience negotiating multi-million-dollar contracts in the healthcare industry, Nancy Tallman is a renowned luxury real estate strategist in Utah’s Summit County and Wasatch County areas and is listed as one of America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents. Nancy uses a six-step proven methodology and works with a limited number of clients at a time to ensure that her clients receive luxury service at any price point. Take the next step toward finding your dream home in Utah and hear from a real estate expert in as little as 15 minutes by filling out Nancy’s contact form or you can reach Nancy by email; nancy.tallman@sothebysrealty.com, or by phone; (435) 901-0659.

