Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Mourns the Death of a Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (“Allied” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AHP) announces with great sadness the sudden and unexpected passing of our friend and director, T.L. (Lloyd) Callahan, on May 20, 2021. Mr. Callahan served as an independent director of the Company since June 2008 and was a sitting member of the Compensation Committee.



In addition to his contributions to the Company as a director, Lloyd was a friend and colleague to many at Allied, including Michael Chan, President and CFO of the Company, who stated, “Lloyd will not only be remembered as a director of our company, but as a true gentleman, mentor, and friend. We will miss his wise counsel and cheerful comradeship.”

The Board thanks the late Mr. Callahan for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses the deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.

The remaining directors of the Company, Peter Y.L. Eng, Syed Abu Bakar bin Syed Mohsin Almohdzar, Michael F. Chan, Dennis Ng, Francis A. Wong and Patrick Kong, will continue to take care of the affairs of the Company. At the time of his passing, Mr. Callahan was named in the Company’s printed materials, including the information circular, as one of management’s nominees for re-election as a director of the Company at its annual general meeting to be held on June 23, 2021. The Company does not anticipate nominating a replacement for Mr. Callahan, with the intention of having only six directors for the upcoming year.

