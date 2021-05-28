SlidePeak Now Offers Google Slides Presentations for Teachers

New York, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so many teachers struggling to keep their students interested and engaged from afar while still getting important material across, one of the most rapidly developing companies in the U.S. presentation design industry -- SlidePeak -- has expanded its range of services to cater to the needs of English-speaking educators globally.

Educators from all institutions and educational levels can now save hours of time and effort to create attention-grabbing content for their slides and get personalized help with any presentation-related issue, including research, editing, Google Slides design, and redesign. All services are delivered by professional copywriters, editors, and designers with extensive expertise in the subject.

"Imagine if your presentations could engage every student in the class. Every day, with no effort from you. What if you could save a minimum of 24 hours per week for your family or yourself? That's the power of SlidePeak." says CEO Charles Walker. "We can step in at any time, take over the process, and deliver on time. Whether you just have a topic, simple sketch, or a completed presentation that lacks visuals or requires tweaking, we can help within 12 hours or in some cases even faster."

SlidePeak's team covers 20+ academic subjects and can create anything from one-page infographics that give an easy-to-understand overview of a topic to voluminous interactive presentations that make learning more accessible, stimulating, and effective. Additionally, the company offers image sharpening to improve the clarity of any image and enable playing at full resolution on the projector and student devices.

About SlidePeak:

SlidePeak is a professional presentation design company that helps businesses, marketers, start-ups, individuals, and educators create powerful presentations through research, storytelling, effective structuring, custom-made layouts, graphics, and more. The company mainly works with PowerPoint, Keynote, Vision, and Google Slides. All presentations are delivered in an editable format and can be translated into over 40 languages. Prices range from $15 to $40 a slide, depending on the overall complexity of the project and the amount of input from the team.

For more information or a custom quote, click here.





