With 3 million app installations, Tech Start-up Fectar is Fastest Growing Augmented and Virtual Reality Platform

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech start-up Fectar, which is an augmented and virtual reality platform, announced to successfully achieved 3 Million app installations worldwide. With this

unprecedented response, the startup is becoming one of the largest platforms worldwide where businesses, schools and consumers can publish, view and share interactive 3D content for both

augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR).

The company also announced a successful financing round and to have raised 1.5 million euros in growth capital. The growth capital is funded by both existing and new investors and underlines Fectars market approach. The borrowing requirement was largely exceeded and more capital has been raised than initially envisaged. Because the technology for augmented reality is present on most phones and tablets, the potential reach of Fectar is enormous. Already the app is used in almost all countries in the world. Companies and organizations use the platform for instance for virtual events, training courses and presentations in 3D.

With accelerated growth and a good financial basis, Fectar is on its way to series A financing towards the end of 2021. This series A round will give the company an even greater boost to its

ambition and become the most used app worldwide for experiencing interactive augmented and virtual reality. The unique insights that Fectar obtains from the current users are very valuable in this fast-growing market and make Fectar the ideal partner who knows exactly how content in AR / VR can be optimally presented for educational purposes and commercial goals.

About Fectar

Since the introduction of the CMS platform and the app in 2020, Fectar has experienced enormous growth. Fectar enables users to publish content in an accessible way in AR / VR and view this content with both iOS and Android devices. Fectar's goal is on the one hand offering virtual solutions in AR / VR to companies and institutions and on the other hand offering all types of AR / VR content through the app. The company is located in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and was assisted in the financing process by DCFS. www.fectar.com

About DCFS

As a no-nonsense consultancy and investment boutique, DCFS helps companies create and realize business value. Fectar's financing process was characterized by a custom solution that was executed within a short period of time. www.dcfs.nl





Media Contact:

Fectar

Patrick Moreu

info@fectar.com

The Netherlands

www.fectar.com