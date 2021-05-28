A First In France In The Crypto-Currency Sector: Euronext Paris Welcomes ETPs On Bitcoin And Ethereum From Swiss Pioneered Led Crypto Issuer 21Shares

A major step for the pan-European market operator and French investors





Paris | Zurich, 28 Mai 2021 - 21Shares, the world's most expansive issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, is admitting to listing three of its ETPs namely on Bitcoin and Ethereum and the short Bitcoin on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on Tuesday, June 1st.

21Shares, a Swiss pioneering issuer of crypto ETPs, is assisting a first in France: the listing of liquid, secure, 100% collateralised financial products backed by the two "stars" of the new crypto-currency asset class, Bitcoin and Ethereum (respectively +39.53% and +265.37% since 1 January 2021). Since it's world first product launch in November 2018 ( crypto basket HODL ETP), 21Shares has continued to build its unique expertise in the cryptoasset industry, and has made available to investors the largest and most diversified range of crypto trackers in the world, consisting of 14 ETPs and providing research and educational materials on www.21shares.com.

As well as Paris, various other European regulated exchanges have welcomed 21Shares' crypto ETPs.

Investors can benefit from exposure to crypto-currencies without being held back either by the complex storage process or by the regulatory constraints that apply to crypto asset trading applications. Instead, they can access an ETP following the daily performance of Bitcoin, daily inverse Bitcoin or Ethereum. The latter have performed spectacularly well and have been very popular with institutional investors.

This new development salutes France's support for blockchain, in particular the efforts of the regulatory authorities to promote the blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency industry in France recently discussed by French media and the French government.

Laurent Kssis, Managing Director of 21Shares' ETP business, said: "We are delighted to offer to French investors products that have proven themselves in other European markets where we have listed them in Switzerland, Germany and Austria so far and have gained support due to their institutional grade structures and assets growth. These conventional ETPs will allow investors to diversify their portfolios by adding assets that we believed in before many others, and that we believe are essential in successful portfolio allocation. "

Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president of 21Shares, added: "June 1 is a milestone for 21Shares, for investors and for France, a country that our French-speaking teams know very well and that we value. We welcome Euronext's leadership in promoting access to this new asset class using 21Shares under the best conditions of accessibility, transparency and cost. "

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 14 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GY). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 14 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.4 Bn in AuM in total listed products.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2020 are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.