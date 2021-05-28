Surgery Partners, Inc. and UCI Health Announce New Strategic Partnership

ORANGE, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and UCI Health have announced a new strategic partnership that marks an expansion of community access to outpatient surgical facilities for nearly 4 million residents throughout Orange County, western Riverside County and southern California.



“We are excited about our joint venture with UCI Health, a renowned academic health system, and the opportunity it provides to further deliver on our mission to enhance patient quality of life through partnership,” said Eric Evans, Surgery Partners CEO. “As a leading, independent operator of short-stay surgical facilities, we look forward to partnering with UCI Health and our collective medical staffs to provide our patients a cost-effective solution for ambulatory procedures with the same high-quality care to which they are accustomed. We anticipate this partnership will bring continued growth for both organizations and will become a valuable aspect of our business strategy in the Southern California market.”

This strategic partnership allows Orange County’s only academic health system to serve more patients who need same-day procedures from top surgeons while expanding access to critical surgical care only available at UCI Health.

“UCI Medical Center has the county’s only Level I trauma center, regional burn service and is the backbone of Orange County’s emergency medical services system – it’s vital that we have sufficient operating room availability at all times,” said UCI Health CEO Chad T. Lefteris. “This agreement provides UCI Health with additional outpatient surgical capacity, allowing us to devote more resources to continue provide specialty care to patients in a timely manner while maintaining surgical capacity at our main medical campus in Orange County.”

The strategic partnership will bring new opportunity in same-day surgery to the UCI Health network. In addition to the superior care offered at UCI Health, a 418-bed acute care hospital, patients and their care providers can choose a local Surgery Partners ambulatory surgery center for a safe, cost-effective outpatient procedure. The ability to provide an alternative site-of-care is just one of many benefits that will enrich the local market and health care community.

“Surgery Partners is honored to partner with UCI Health as we seek to expand our service to the community and physician partners,” said Daniel Brazell, Surgery Partners Senior Vice President of Operations, California. “Our combined efforts will accelerate the availability of community based short-stay surgical capacity via existing and future facilities.”

ABOUT SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.: Surgery Partners is a leading provider of surgical services. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

ABOUT UCI HEALTH: UCI Health comprises the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. Patients can access UCI Health at physician offices throughout Orange County and at its main campus, UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., a 418-bed acute care hospital that provides tertiary and quaternary care, ambulatory and specialty medical clinics, behavioral health and rehabilitation. UCI Medical Center is the primary teaching hospital for the UCI School of Medicine. UCI Health serves a region of nearly 4 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County. For more information, please visit ucihealth.org.

Contact

Surgery Partners Investor Relations

(615) 234-8940

IR@surgerypartners.com

John Murray

UCI Health

jdmurray@hs.uci.edu