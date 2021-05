AS Pro Kapital Grupp has previously informed about publishing 2020 audited results as soon as possible, but not later than on 28 May 2021. The Company cannot present audited report today. The new deadline of 11 June 2021 is agreed with the auditors. The report will be published as soon as possible.

Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee