Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From the NYSE

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “VHAQU” or the “Company”) announces that on May 25, 2021, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American.

As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense due to the fact that the financial statements could not be completed in sufficient time to solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Form 10-Q in a timely fashion prior to the original due date of the report. The Company is still working to complete certain disclosure regarding the financial information in the Form 10-Q and expects that it will file the Form 10-Q no later than June 4, 2021. However, the timing of the filing is uncertain at this moment, and this projected filing date could change.

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

