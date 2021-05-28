Global Water Free Urinals Market Is Expected to Reach USD 740.36 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global water-free urinals market is expected to grow from USD 309.91 million in 2020 to USD 740.36 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028

Certain factors are boosting the growth of the international water-free urinals market. Some of them include enforcement of stringent rules by governments worldwide for minimal water usage, rise in adoption of water-free urinals by commercial facilities, and increasing preference for water-saving products. Building owners, facility managers, and builders worldwide are increasingly adopting waterless urinals, primarily to help save water. For the LEED certification, facilities such as academic campuses, public transit, malls, and stadiums are adopting water-free urinals.

Conventional urinals account for high water wastage and cost hefty amounts to supply fresh water and treat sewage water and wastewater. However, water-free urinals don't require water for flushing, resulting in saving anything between 56,800 liters to 1,70,000 liters of water per urinal per year. Also, the dry operation of waterless urinals and touch-free functions reduce the spreading of infectious diseases. The advantages of water-free urinals are conserved electricity used for pumping water & treating wastewater, optimized cost of plumbing accessories at supply & consumption ends, and replace chemical fertilizers with urine to grow crops.

The global water-free urinals market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in investment in waterless urinal structures, growing awareness about minimum water usage and stringent rules laid down by several governments worldwide. The factors restraining the market growth are sealant integrity, sewer gas leakage, odor, maintenance, and pipe deposits. Also, customers believe that water-free urinals are not hygienic enough and can cause health issues. Innovative designs of the water-free urinal for meeting the requirements of the female population are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Additionally, the recent outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 is anticipated further to boost these economical waterless solutions. They quickly transform the conventional urinal systems to waterless and contactless urinals, eliminating the transmission of this infectious disease by eliminating flushing.

Key players operating in the water-free urinals market include American Standard Brand, Villeroy & Boch AG, EKAM Eco Solutions, LLC, Waterless Co. Inc, Sloan Valve Company, Falcon Water Technologies, Zurn Industries, Hindware Homes Limited, URIMAT Schweiz AG, and Kohler Co. To gain a significant market share in the global water-free urinals market, the key players are now focusing on adopting product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Falcon Water Technologies, Sloan Valve Company, and Zurn Industries are vital manufacturers operating in the water-free urinals market.

Sloan Valve Company has established water-free urinals in different corporate and populace institutions. For example, in 2016, the company modified the urinals of Corona-Norco Unified School, Southern California.

Zurn Industries declared the expanding its Connected Products portfolio, further increasing its pioneering leadership in the (IoT) Internet of Things for commercial plumbing. In extension to product innovation, the company has made various improvements to the functionality of its connected mobile and web tools. This is predicted to strengthen the company's position in the water-free urinals market space.

The office segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 55.04% in 2020.

Based on application, the global water-free urinals market is segmented into retail and office. The office segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 55.04% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing spending on the refurbishment of old office buildings to support product demand.

The valve barrier system segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.05% in 2020.

Based on technology, the global water-free urinals market is segmented into membrane trap systems, valve barrier systems, and liquid sealant trap systems. The valve barrier system segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.05% in 2020. This growth is attributed to its low maintenance cost and durability.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Water Free Urinals Market

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the water-free urinals market has been classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of 26.32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing regulatory support for adopting water-efficient sanitaryware in the region. On the other hand, the North America region is anticipated to significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 'Green Building' standards.

About the report:

The global water-free urinals market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

