Akero Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of the management team will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (ET).



About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH patients with F2/F3 fibrosis, the HARMONY study. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

212.362.1200

IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:

650.487.6488

media@akerotx.com