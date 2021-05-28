Men’s Health Magazine’s Fittest Trainer André Crews Announces New Fitness Program “Crews Control”

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keeping your body healthy is key to leading a happy and fulfilling life. However, people generally tend to ignore their health and prioritize other things over fitness. But, getting back on track and living a healthy lifestyle isn’t that difficult anymore. Fitness Trainer André Crews latest fitness program “Crews Control” allows people to work on their body and become the best version of themselves, all from the comfort of their homes.



André Crews, who is a professional fitness trainer and coach has been helping, motivating, and inspiring people from all walks of life to be the best version of themselves for the last decade. With his years of experience and extensive knowledge, Crews has developed the perfect fitness training program that has the potential to change people’s life forever.

What is “Crews Control”?

Crews Control is a unique and effective fitness program that is designed to provide personalized and professional guidance to anybody who aspires to live a healthy and fit lifestyle. Available exclusively on the “Ladder Teams App”, Crews Control offers proper guidance and motivation in every workout session, inspiring people from within. The Crews Control fitness program can be easily accessed on the Ladder App via an IOS device. Members of this program get exclusive features and benefits such as brand new daily workouts, community support, and direct access to André Crews for coaching, nutritional guidance, and accountability. Crews Control is the next best thing to training with André in person.

With “Functional Weight Training”, members of the program can train like an athlete and build lean muscle while decreasing body fat at the same time. Crews Control is one of the only fitness training programs that offer functional fitness and interval weight training by Men’s Health Magazine’s Fittest Trainer; André Crews. André believes that fitness is a mindset and this mindset can be achieved by anyone who’s willing to transform their life. Training with André Crews and enrolling in his fitness program Crews Control is the best way to improve on one’s health and body while maximizing athletic performance. As the saying goes “It is health that is real wealth, not pieces of silver and gold.”

Why SHOULD One Experience the “Crews Control” Fitness Program?

The Crews Control fitness program has several benefits and features that help its members immensely in their fitness journey. Fitness Trainer André Crews, who has been in this industry for more than 10 years understands the struggles and challenges people face when making such drastic changes in their lifestyle and daily routines. That is why this program has been designed to provide custom workout routines that allow people to improve their health and body at a gradual but consistent pace. With an elite coach and a team of people who share a strong passion for fitness, improving one’s body and leading a healthy lifestyle have never been easier before. The Crews Control fitness program offers several benefits, some of which are the following-

Proper Guidance & Motivation Inside Every Workout



With the Crews Control program, members receive proper and accurate guidance in every workout session from André that is guaranteed to deliver results. Along with proper coaching, André Crews’s way of motivating and inspiring people is very effective when it comes to taking on the next challenge!

One-on-One Access to André Crews



Members of the Crews Control program get direct one-on-one access to André Crews for coaching, nutritional guidance, caloric intake, hydration and sleep, and much more. Working with an inspirational coach such as André Crews ensures that members give their hundred percent in every workout session, ultimately achieving their full potential.

Support & Accountability from an Amazing Community



Motivation and inspiration play a huge role in any person’s fitness journey. The Crews Control fitness program offers a wonderful community of people who share a strong passion for fitness, thus, ensuring that members keep communicating with like-minded people and always stay on track.

New Workouts Every Week



Another benefit of enrolling in the Crews Control program is the fact that it offers new and enhanced workouts every week. This ensures that members stay focused and engaged throughout their fitness journey. Change is a necessary part of life, that’s why the Crews Control program offers new and interesting workouts every week.

No Equipment or Gym Setup Required



The best part about André Crews fitness program is that members don’t need any professional gym equipment to start working out. Each workout session is designed according to the resources they have available, thus ensuring that members can start their fitness journey from the comfort of their homes without spending money on expensive gym equipment.

What is the Ladder App?

Accessing and enrolling in the Crews Control fitness program is a fairly easy process. All that’s needed is a mobile phone and the Ladder Teams App installed on it. The Ladder Teams App is a personal training application that sets users up with an elite fitness trainer and offers personalized and professional fitness coaching and guidance. The Ladder Teams App can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store.

Also, the Ladder Teams App offers users a 7-day free trial to find the perfect fit and does not require a credit card. This is a great way to step into the world of fitness as all that’s needed are a mobile phone and an internet connection to get started. So, go ahead and check out André Crews fitness program Crews Control and take the first step towards achieving a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit.

