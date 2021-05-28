Medivolve Closes Acquisition of Industry-Leading Electronic Health Platform as Next Step in Transforming Human Health Management Across the United States

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare company that seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations and exclusive partnerships to transform human health management, today announced that it has signed the definitive agreement and closed the transaction to acquire a 100% interest in the Electronic Health Record application and all associated intellectual property and technology (the “App”) from Myosin.



The electronic health record platform is designed to improve patient care and increase collaboration with clinicians through an efficient, cloud-based system. The app streamlines patient intake forms and delivers medical reports through personalized patient portals. Clinical staff members are empowered with a platform to consolidate provider and staff responsibilities to organize patient information before, during, and after interactions. The cloud-based infrastructure eliminates the need for software downloads and specialized hardware, making it easily deployable. Clinical workflows are streamlined in the company’s system to minimize the time required to submit orders, share results, and access reports.

“As previously noted, the implementation of this health platform is a major component of Medivolve’s evolution from a COVID-19 testing company to a health technology and services company that aims to disrupt the American healthcare system for the long-term,” said David Preiner, CEO, Medivolve. “With the platform now being utilized by our team, we are seeing a streamlining of our current testing services, allowing us to more rapidly grow our business in a more cost-effective manner. In addition, we are receiving positive feedback from customers, wherein they appreciate the improved user interface. Looking forward, we are starting to implement plans to extend this platform far beyond COVID-19 testing, as we expand on its benefits to provide personalized and effective health services to patients in a multitude of use-cases.”

About the Transaction

Medivolve has acquired a 100% interest in the App from Myosin for consideration of twenty (20) million common shares of Medivolve to be issued to shareholders, agents and consultants of Myosin. No finder fees were payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve has resulted from, the transaction.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing, prevention and treatment. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors who are committed to helping fulfill Medivolve’s mission of searching for and investing in breakthrough sciences, technologies, research or resolutions to empower the betterment of mankind. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman as well as Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists. Through its braintrust of industry specialists, thought leaders, influencers, and opinion makers, Medivolve has also developed a proprietary strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities across three areas: the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19.

