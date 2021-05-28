EverCommerce Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

DENVER, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. EverCommerce intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EVCM.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC will act as the lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated will also act as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

