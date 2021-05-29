American Aires Announces Private Placement Closing

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce the completion of a tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company has raised gross proceeds of $905,000 through the issuance of 6,033,333 common share units (”Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Pursuant to the closing, the Company paid a finder’s fee of $47,250 and issued finders warrants exercisable for 315,000 Units. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for working capital and for other general and administrative costs.



American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name “Airestech” for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The Company has been aggressively building out its ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day along with recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020). With the launch of 5G networks around the world we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution. Visit www.airestech.com for more information.

