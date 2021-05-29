Print On Demand Merchandise For E-Commerce/Shopping Cart Website Solution Launch

Spruce Grove, Canada, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Spruce Grove, Alberta-based provider of branded merchandising services BestBrandMerch has launched an updated range of ready-made, personalized web-store solutions for clients across Canada and the US and Worldwide.

More details can be found at https://bestbrandmerch.com/index

The recently expanded services provide clients with a preloaded, branded merchandising e-commerce website that utilizes proprietary GrooveKart (TM) shopping-cart software and a variety of payment options.

Branded merchandising has seen a resurgence in recent years, owing to its popularity among social media influencers and small businesses. One study reported that the top 20 YouTube merchandise sellers made combined $29.9 million in sales in 2019.

The updated service from BestBrandMerch is designed to provide a turnkey solution for small businesses and social media channels. It provides clients with affordable, professional web-stores that contain powerful features not available from other providers.

The most noteworthy of the new features is the company’s proprietary GrooveKart (TM) platform. The software is included with all packages and allows clients full control over their e-commerce site.

Some functions that GrooveKart (TM) provides clients with include varying the size and colors of products, categorizing products, sales analytics and reporting, customer look-up, shipping features, and a built-in support desk.

Clients also have access to the new Slingly (TM) merchandising platform, which provides them with over 30 different product types that can be added to their web-store.

Clients’ branding is automatically added to merchandise, and for those businesses who do not have an existing logo, the design team at BestBrandMerch can now assist with the creation of marketing material.

Businesses and influencers who wish to use the new service can choose from 3 available packages: starter, professional, or corporate. Each package provides access to the new features, but differs in terms of merchandising products available for sale.

Once an appropriate package has been chosen, BestBrandMerch work with designers and partner fulfillment services to prepare the e-commerce store. On handover, the completed web-stores are ready for use by clients with minimal additional effort required.

A company representative stated: “Whether you have a brand or not, we go from design concept to full production. Our top-quality team of expert print designers and developers will re-imagine your industry vision with merchandise that speaks to your audience.”

