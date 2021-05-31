Pharmaceutical Knowledge Database DrugBank Expands Coverage To Indonesia

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrugBank, the world's most complete and up-to-date pharmaceutical knowledge database, expands coverage to better serve global customers. Seven new additional regions have been added to its product offering including Austria, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey. On top of DrugBank’s existing coverage, customers can access new drug datasets for drug products and drug indications, specific to each new region.



“With these new additions, our pharmaceutical knowledge base becomes even more accessible and comprehensive,” explains Mike Wilson, CEO of DrugBank. “It allows new customers around the world better access to our product offerings, and helps existing customers grow into new markets”.

For clinical software customers, such as those in the electronic medical records (EMR) industry, they can use their local region as an entry point to the rest of DrugBank’s structured clinical information.

Those who operate in multiple regions can access clinical information through any combination of regions with one single API. More customers around the world can now search and store up-to-date medications faster and with more accuracy.

Moreover, the expanded coverage lets customers who provide advanced clinical decision support to use DrugBank’s detailed datasets for data analysis and insight generation. DrugBank solves a critical first step, for such users, as it normalizes multi-region medication data by mapping them to common identifiers, and keeps these mappings updated periodically.

“We are seeing more and more customers who not only need a drug lookup tool but perform complex data analysis to uncover insights and make predictions to improve health outcomes,” says Craig Knox, CTO of DrugBank. “Our structured datasets essentially help them skip an often time-consuming step, get more value out of their existing data, and get to insights faster.”

For more information about DrugBank’s Clinical API, visit www.drugbank.com/clinical

About DrugBank

DrugBank augments human intelligence to improve the world’s health. We offer a suite of products that enable healthcare companies to improve healthcare delivery through precision medicine or clinical software application, while uncovering insights by applying data science to drug discovery. Our publicly accessible resource, DrugBank Online, has been cited in over 13,000 academic publications and is used by millions of researchers and health professionals globally.