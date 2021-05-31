Une Première En France Dans Le Secteur Des Cryptomonnaies : Euronext Paris Accueille Les Trackers sur Bitcoin Et Ethereum De La Fintech 21Shares

Une étape majeure pour la fintech suisse, l’opérateur de marchés paneuropéen et les investisseurs français
Paris, 31 Mai 2021 – 21Shares, le plus grand émetteur au monde de trackers sur cryptomonnaies1, lance la cotation sur Euronext Paris de trois trackers (ETPs) dont les sous-jacents sont le Bitcoin et l’Ethereum, prevue le 1er juin 2021.
21Shares, pionnier des trackers cryptos, accompagne une première en France : la cotation de titres financiers sur le marché règlementé français, dont les sous-jacents, 100% collatérisés, sont les deux cryptomonnaies majeures, le Bitcoin et l’Ethereum. 21Shares a accumulé depuis 2018 une expérience unique dans l’industrie des cryptoactifs, qu’il met à disposition du marché en proposant non seulement la gamme la plus large et la plus diversifiée de trackers cryptos au monde, composée de 14 ETPs, mais aussi des travaux de recherche sur les cryptoactifs et des supports éducatifs accessibles sur www.21shares.com.
Les investisseurs pourront ainsi bénéficier d’une exposition aux performances de ces cryptomonnaies sans être contraints ni par leurs modalités de conservation ni par les exigences réglementaires particulières qui s’appliquent aux cryptoactifs et à leurs plates-formes de négociation.
Ces trackers (titres de créance de droit suisse) admis dès le 1er juin 2021 à la négociation sur Euronext Paris permettent une exposition à la performance journalière du Bitcoin (exposition longue), à la performance inversée du Bitcoin (exposition courte) et à la performance journalière de l’Ethereum (exposition longue).
Quatre autres plateformes de négociations réglementées ont accueilli les trackers de 21Shares avant la place parisienne.
Laurent Kssis, Directeur Général de 21Shares, déclare : « Nous nous réjouissons de mettre à la disposition des investisseurs français des produits qui ont fait leur preuve sur l’ensemble des marchés où nous les avons cotés, en Suisse, en Allemagne et en Autriche. Ces trackers leur permettront de diversifier leur portefeuille en ajoutant des actifs dans lesquels nous avons cru avant beaucoup d’autres et dont nous pensons qu’ils sont incontournables dans une gestion d’actifs performante. »
Ophelia Snyder, co-fondatrice et présidente de 21Shares ajoute : « Ce 1er juin est un jour décisif pour 21Shares, pour les investisseurs et pour la France, un pays que nos équipes francophones connaissent très bien et que nous apprécions. Nous saluons le leadership d’Euronext dans cette volonté de favoriser l’accès à cette nouvelle classe d’actifs dans les meilleures conditions d’accessibilité, de transparence et de coût. »
1 14 Produits uniques sur la Suisse en plus de 4 devises et 2 places réglementées en Europe inclus 6 produits. Total de 36 produits disponibles.
A propos de 21Shares
Fondée en 2018, 21Shares est dirigée par une équipe d'entrepreneurs en série talentueux du monde technologique et financier et de professionnels bancaires expérimentés. Leur objectif : rendre l'investissement dans les cryptoactifs aussi simple que l'achat d'actions à travers des courtiers ou banquiers traditionnels. Enregistrée à Zoug, avec des bureaux à Zurich et New York, la société a lancé plusieurs premières mondiales, y compris le premier indice crypto coté (HODL) en novembre 2018. 21Shares compte 14 trackers cotés sur le SIX Swiss Exchange, le BX Swiss, les bourses de Francfort et de Vienne en CHF, USD, EUR et en GBP ainsi que plus de 1,4 milliards de dollars d’actifs sous gestion.
Symboles, Document d’informations clés et Code identifiants :
ISIN : CH0454664001 ABTC - 21Shares Bitcoin ETP
lien https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/current-documents/KIDs/ABTC/CH0454664001_21SharesAG(FR).pdf
ISIN CH0454664027 AETH - 21Shares Ethereum ETP
lien https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/current-documents/KIDs/AETH/CH0454664027_21SharesAG(FR).pdf
ISIN CH0514065058 SBTC - 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP
lien https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/current-documents/KIDs/SBTC/CH0514065058_21SharesAG(FR).pdf
Disclaimer
