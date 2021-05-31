English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,232,893 277.63 342,284,790 25 May 2021 13,500 324.70 4,383,461 26 May 2021 13,399 317.31 4,251,583 27 May 2021 13,601 316.78 4,308,474 28 May 2021 14,122 315.96 4,461,989 Accumulated under the programme 1,287,515 279.37 359,690,297

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,287,515 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment