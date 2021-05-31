The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,232,893
|277.63
|342,284,790
|25 May 2021
|13,500
|324.70
|4,383,461
|26 May 2021
|13,399
|317.31
|4,251,583
|27 May 2021
|13,601
|316.78
|4,308,474
|28 May 2021
|14,122
|315.96
|4,461,989
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,287,515
|279.37
|359,690,297
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,287,515 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
