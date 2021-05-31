English French

Paris, May 31, 2021, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet includes its Purpose in its statutes: Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together

Eramet's Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting, which took place behind closed doors on May 28, 2021 in Paris under the chairmanship of Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, approved the registration of the purpose in article 3 of the company's statutes 1.

As Christel Bories notes: "Our purpose sets a course. By including it in the company's statutes, we are taking a decisive step in Eramet’s transformation project, a socially responsible, committed and contributory corporate citizen. Conveying both our DNA and our collective ambition, it fuels our vision and the daily actions of all employees and stakeholders who now bring our purpose to life."

Run as a project, various stakeholders where involved in the development process to define Eramet’s purpose which states the Group’s ambition to "become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together".

From robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, to lighter and more advanced means of mobility, safer health instruments and more effective telecommunications devices, metals serve our well-being every day. However, they are also essential for tomorrow's world, as the metals era has now started and aims to find sustainable and responsible solutions for the energy and ecological transition challenges we are faced with.

Through its actions and behaviors, drawing on the expertise and experience of its employees, Eramet, a socially responsible company, aspires to become a reference in how it conducts its business.

Because we are aware of the challenges facing our planet, we optimize the use of our deposits and ensure that mineral resources are extracted while respecting the environment and biodiversity.

We believe that transforming the Earth's mineral resources must be responsible, contributory and also inclusive.

We favour the development of our employees as well as diversity within our teams so that everyone can flourish in their missions.

We aspire to maximize the positive impact of our business on local populations and the areas they live in. We continue to develop initiatives in educational support, health promotion and stimulating local entrepreneurship through a relationship based on trust, fueled by dialog and sharing of views.

Our metals provide solidity, durability and aesthetics - qualities and essential functions that forge this collective well-being.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



1 In accordance with the provisions of article 1835 of the French Civil Code (derived from the French Pacte law 2019-486 of 22 May 2019).

