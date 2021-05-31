Share buy-back programme - week 21

Date        31.05.2021

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

240,800

606.92

146,145,713
24 May 2021---
25 May 20212,600627.201,630,720
26 May 20212,500616.701,541,750
27 May 20213,000617.901,853,700
28 May 20212,900624.831,812,007
Total under the share buy-back programme

251,800

607.56

152,983,890

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 251,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.9 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 21