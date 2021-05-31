English Danish

Share buy-back programme - week 21

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



240,800



606.92



146,145,713 24 May 2021 - - - 25 May 2021 2,600 627.20 1,630,720 26 May 2021 2,500 616.70 1,541,750 27 May 2021 3,000 617.90 1,853,700 28 May 2021 2,900 624.83 1,812,007 Total under the share buy-back programme



251,800



607.56



152,983,890

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

251,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.9 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 36 622 XCSE 20210525 9:20:25.642461 5 627 XCSE 20210525 9:31:07.195001 95 627 XCSE 20210525 9:31:07.195032 100 631 XCSE 20210525 11:12:11.652558 76 631 XCSE 20210525 11:12:11.652558 24 631 XCSE 20210525 11:12:11.652558 70 633 XCSE 20210525 11:50:04.020399 21 633 XCSE 20210525 11:50:04.020399 9 633 XCSE 20210525 11:50:04.020399 50 633 XCSE 20210525 11:50:04.020399 50 633 XCSE 20210525 11:50:04.020492 10 630 XCSE 20210525 12:22:37.609505 140 630 XCSE 20210525 12:22:37.609505 10 630 XCSE 20210525 12:22:43.490747 48 630 XCSE 20210525 12:22:43.490747 10 630 XCSE 20210525 12:35:40.121650 82 630 XCSE 20210525 12:35:40.121650 50 629 XCSE 20210525 13:27:04.026398 80 629 XCSE 20210525 13:27:04.026423 8 629 XCSE 20210525 13:27:04.026483 42 629 XCSE 20210525 13:27:04.043777 50 629 XCSE 20210525 13:27:04.480013 28 629 XCSE 20210525 13:36:20.643413 17 629 XCSE 20210525 14:41:01.137888 5 629 XCSE 20210525 14:41:01.137919 20 629 XCSE 20210525 14:41:01.155387 50 628 XCSE 20210525 14:53:00.198372 350 628 XCSE 20210525 14:53:00.198372 2 624 XCSE 20210525 15:16:10.253766 48 624 XCSE 20210525 15:16:10.253799 6 624 XCSE 20210525 15:38:07.544238 44 624 XCSE 20210525 15:38:07.561322 76 624 XCSE 20210525 15:38:07.561322 50 624 XCSE 20210525 15:38:32.638731 14 624 XCSE 20210525 15:49:07.456912 36 624 XCSE 20210525 15:49:07.456946 36 624 XCSE 20210525 15:49:07.456948 150 624 XCSE 20210525 15:49:07.456983 28 624 XCSE 20210525 15:49:07.474039 17 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.001770 33 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.001810 33 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.001817 50 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.019203 37 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.019257 50 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.021455 90 624 XCSE 20210525 15:51:52.021455 55 624 XCSE 20210525 15:56:47.216765 209 624 XCSE 20210525 15:59:32.154348 100 623 XCSE 20210526 9:15:02.690367 171 621 XCSE 20210526 9:27:40.838412 29 621 XCSE 20210526 9:27:40.838436 100 620 XCSE 20210526 9:39:02.833274 100 618 XCSE 20210526 9:43:58.650938 50 620 XCSE 20210526 9:50:13.350849 50 619 XCSE 20210526 10:26:02.818874 100 618 XCSE 20210526 10:26:04.781205 16 617 XCSE 20210526 10:29:13.317388 84 617 XCSE 20210526 10:34:29.117079 98 617 XCSE 20210526 10:36:40.130920 52 617 XCSE 20210526 10:36:40.130952 100 616 XCSE 20210526 10:52:38.680055 150 615 XCSE 20210526 11:02:23.539362 26 615 XCSE 20210526 11:47:09.254400 74 615 XCSE 20210526 11:47:09.254427 70 616 XCSE 20210526 12:11:12.447082 41 616 XCSE 20210526 12:11:12.447082 25 616 XCSE 20210526 12:11:12.447082 5 616 XCSE 20210526 12:11:12.447082 59 616 XCSE 20210526 12:11:12.469233 50 615 XCSE 20210526 12:15:30.098072 100 615 XCSE 20210526 12:50:32.397253 76 614 XCSE 20210526 13:30:04.437741 24 614 XCSE 20210526 13:30:04.437775 14 615 XCSE 20210526 14:15:37.575249 40 615 XCSE 20210526 14:15:37.575249 43 615 XCSE 20210526 14:15:37.575249 50 615 XCSE 20210526 14:15:37.575249 3 615 XCSE 20210526 14:15:37.575249 500 615 XCSE 20210526 14:59:38.135363 100 615 XCSE 20210526 14:59:38.135363 300 616 XCSE 20210527 9:08:35.105567 50 618 XCSE 20210527 10:41:57.526942 7 618 XCSE 20210527 10:41:57.526987 7 618 XCSE 20210527 10:41:57.527001 47 618 XCSE 20210527 10:41:57.544617 3 618 XCSE 20210527 10:42:02.062493 7 618 XCSE 20210527 10:44:34.694092 5 618 XCSE 20210527 10:46:57.644383 38 618 XCSE 20210527 10:46:57.644512 86 618 XCSE 20210527 10:46:57.644551 50 618 XCSE 20210527 10:46:57.644591 50 617 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.462132 91 617 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.462160 10 617 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.462179 49 617 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.462182 200 616 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.485932 50 615 XCSE 20210527 10:57:00.567401 50 615 XCSE 20210527 11:11:02.859976 24 615 XCSE 20210527 11:11:02.859987 16 615 XCSE 20210527 11:11:02.859992 60 615 XCSE 20210527 11:11:02.860003 100 615 XCSE 20210527 12:17:08.294801 100 615 XCSE 20210527 12:38:18.095385 100 614 XCSE 20210527 12:38:21.079184 160 617 XCSE 20210527 12:52:17.188179 40 617 XCSE 20210527 12:52:17.188179 205 618 XCSE 20210527 13:17:31.594985 31 618 XCSE 20210527 13:44:49.790118 64 618 XCSE 20210527 14:00:52.732538 70 620 XCSE 20210527 14:37:41.702907 100 620 XCSE 20210527 14:37:41.702907 11 620 XCSE 20210527 14:37:41.702907 100 620 XCSE 20210527 14:37:41.702907 19 620 XCSE 20210527 14:37:41.702907 4 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.940234 70 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.940234 20 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.940254 52 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.969499 48 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.969555 43 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.969563 100 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.986581 16 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:17.987903 84 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:18.007223 6 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:18.348646 19 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:37.987119 75 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:37.987158 151 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:37.987193 12 621 XCSE 20210527 16:04:38.004343 100 622 XCSE 20210528 9:37:18.777525 50 622 XCSE 20210528 12:12:32.447190 150 622 XCSE 20210528 12:12:32.447190 100 623 XCSE 20210528 12:12:32.447190 21 625 XCSE 20210528 15:04:05.836576 1450 625 XCSE 20210528 15:09:04.489264 29 625 XCSE 20210528 15:09:04.489264 100 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 36 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 30 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 33 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 78 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 70 625 XCSE 20210528 15:48:08.895577 53 625 XCSE 20210528 16:08:10.501645 70 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 61 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 43 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 42 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 25 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 16 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:39.151926 97 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190202 3 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190247 70 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190247 3 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190261 17 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190269 53 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190290 70 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190330 30 626 XCSE 20210528 16:26:44.190382

