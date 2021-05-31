COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 27/2021 – 31 MAY 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|232,680
|708.13
|164,767,850.46
|25 May 2021
|4,000
|795.94
|3,183,773.60
|26 May 2021
|4,000
|796.71
|3,186,841.20
|27 May 2021
|4,000
|794.77
|3,179,076.80
|28 May 2021
|4,000
|788.55
|3,154,193.60
|Accumulated under the program
|248,680
|713.66
|177,471,735.66
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,016,120 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments