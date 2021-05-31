Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2021

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2021, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 18 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.

In the first quarter of 2021 a 3.43-hectare property at the price of 824 040 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2021 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first quarter of 2021 of AS Trigon Property Development is 64,668 euros and the earnings per share is 0.01437 EUR.

As of 31 March 2021 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,558,670 euros. The equity of the company was 2,556,022 euros, corresponding to 99.9 % of the total balance sheet.

 

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.03.202131.12.2020
Cash940,352146,890
Receivables and prepayments4,138789
Total current assets944,670147,679
Investment property1,614,0002,350,000
Total non-current assets1,614,0002,350,000
TOTAL ASSETS2,558,6702,497,679
Payables and prepayments2,6486,325
Total current liabilities2,6486,325
Total liabilities2,6486,325
Share capital at book value2,299,0202,299,020
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Accumulated loss-256,596-321,264
Total equity2,556,0222,491,354
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2,558,6702,497,679


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EURI Q 2021I Q 2020
Gain on sales of investment property88,0400
Expenses related to investment property-1,983-4,260
Gross profit /loss86,057-4,260
Administrative and general expenses-21,408-3,220
Operating profit /loss64,649-7,480
Net financial income194
NET PROFIT /LOSS FOR THE PERIOD64,668-7,476
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT /LOSS64,668-7,476

 


Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 667 9200

 


