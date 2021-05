English Lithuanian

Presentation materials presented during the event. Corrected atrtachment file.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO

Tomas Staškūnas

tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt ,

+370 687 10426

Attachment