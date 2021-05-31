Australia $4.61 Bn Smart Home Markets to 2026: Energy Management, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Control and Connectivity, Security & Appliances

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Smart Home Market by Application, Products, Active Household Numbers, Penetration rate, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia Smart Home Market will be US$ 4.61 Billion by 2027 from US$ 2.01 Billion in 2020, growing at a staggering CAGR of 12.59% during 2020-2027

Australian inclination towards connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the rise of the smart home market. This adaptation offers consumers interconnection and improved access to various services. Australia's smart home industry is growing due to its affordability. People are buying smart home products to make their lives convenient.



According to our research approximately 2.3 million Australian homes have smart home technology. Factors like changing lifestyle and rising disposable income are driving the Australia smart home industry. Moreover, increasing demand for energy efficient appliances and solutions, coupled with growing adoption of smart devices are anticipated to boost the smart homes market in Australia. Smart sound and entertainment system also play a significant role in the smart home owing to their features and usability.



Australia is comparitively six to 12 months behind the US in terms of smart home appropriation. In Australia, people are implementing an intelligent home feature to their daily lives in which they can close and open there garage door remotely. People can control the home temperature because geo-fencing connected to the thermostat helps them feel relieved when they get back home from hectic schedules.



The smart speaker uses voice command to control intelligent devices to make daily life easy for Australian people. Australian automated home incorporated with cool gadgets like Interactive Security System, Smart door lock, smart doorbells, smart locks, smart cameras, smart thermostats, smart lights, and Door/window sensor to make their family and home secure when they are not around or go for long trip or vacation.



Company's New Products

In 2021, Alarm.com develops the first "Touchless Video Doorbell" to reduce public health risks and make home visits and deliveries safer for all.

Another company name Sonos Arc in 2020 has introduced the premium smart soundbar that brings immersive, cinema-quality sound to homes around the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Australia Smart Home Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Application

6.2 By Products

6.3 Smart Home Active Households Share



7. By Application - Australia Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration

7.1 Energy Management

7.1.1 Energy Management Market

7.1.2 Number of Active Households

7.1.3 Household Penetration

7.2 Comfort and Lighting

7.3 Home Entertainment

7.4 Control and Connectivity

7.5 Security

7.6 Smart Appliances



8. By Products - Australia Smart Home Market

8.1 Smart speaker

8.2 Interactive Security System

8.3 Smart Thermostat

8.4 Monitoring Camera

8.5 Video doorbell

8.6 Smart light bulb

8.7 Motion sensor

8.8 Smart light switch

8.9 Door/window sensor

8.10 Smart door lock

8.11 Others



9. Australia Smart Home Standardization Policy



10. Merger & Acquisitions



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Philips dynalite

11.2 Sonos

11.3 Alarm.com

11.4 Allegion plc

11.5 Electrolux AB

