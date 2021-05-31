Finnish Forest Centre selects Innofactor as supplier for a case management application

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on May 31, 2021, at 11:15 Finnish time

Finnish Forest Centre has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of a case management application. The procurement includes the access rights to Innofactor’s Dynasty product family’s case management, archival and information management system, the delivery project, and support and maintenance.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by Finnish Forest Centre in the procurement decision for the four-year contract period is EUR 588,960. The customer also reserves an option for extending the service one year at a time.

Finnish Forest Centre belongs to the administrative branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and is under the ministry’s performance guidance. Finnish Forest Centre was established under special law (Act on Finnish Forest Centre, 418/2011) and is one of the state subsidy organizations. Finnish Forest Centre is an independent legal entity and its highest decision-making body is the Management Board. Finnish Forest Centre has 575 employees.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

