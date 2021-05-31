New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Wireless Instrumentation: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079654/?utm_source=GNW



- Wireless transmitters/transceivers.

- Wireless adapters.

- Wireless input/output modules.

- Others.

By Application

- Process control and monitoring.

- Asset management.

- Safety and security alerts and alarms.

- Communication equipment.

- Others.

By End-User Industry

- Refinery.

- Manufacturing.

- Power Generation.

- Others (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, etc.).

By Geography

- North America.

- Europe.

- Asia-Pacific.

- RoW (South America, Middle East and Africa).



This report does not analyze software/solutions.



This report provides market sizes for the base years 2019 and 2020 and forecasts for the 2021-2026 period.



Report Includes

- 47 data tables and 39 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for industrial wireless instrumentation and other related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand for industrial wireless instrumentation market and its sub-segments

- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for the global industrial wireless instrumentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, hardware component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Assessment on the different types of products and key players strategies within the market

- Value Chain analysis of industrial wireless instrumentation, along with a review of wireless communication regulations & standards, and impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market at a global scale

- Descriptive company profiles of the top industry players, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric and Texas Instruments, Inc.



Summary

Global industrial wireless instrumentation market revenue is estimated as $REDACTED and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the 2021-2026 period to reach $REDACTED by 2026.Growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the industrial manufacturing sector coupled with the increased adoption of IIoT (Industrial IoT) equipment and low costs for installation when compared to wired products.



Investments to modernize existing industrial facilities in North America and Europe, coupled with increased government initiatives to boost the industrial sector in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are boosting the industrial wireless instrumentation market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079654/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________