MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 25 to 28 May 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|59,870
|184.52
|11,047,455
| 25. Maj 2021
26. Maj 2021
27. Maj 2021
28. Maj 2021
| 400
300
400
600
| 244.38
238.67
232.00
232.33
| 97,752
71,601
92,800
139,398
|Accumulated under the programme
|61,570
|11,449,006
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 25 May to 28 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 61,570 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.791% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
