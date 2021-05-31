Global $2409.22 Bn Elementary and Secondary Schools Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Key Players are Goodstart Early Learning; KinderCare; Learning Care; Primrose Schools and Nobel Learning

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elementary and Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the elementary and secondary schools market include Goodstart Early Learning; KinderCare Learning Centers; Learning Care Group Inc.; Primrose Schools and Nobel Learning Communities Inc.



The global elementary and secondary schools market is expected to grow from $1640.84 billion in 2020 to $1690.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $2409.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global elementary and secondary schools market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global elementary and secondary schools market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global elementary and secondary schools market.



Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher.

Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Elementary And Secondary Schools



9. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Primary School

Middle School

Secondary School

11.2. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Public

Private

12. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Metrics

12.1. Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



