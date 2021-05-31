New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556799/?utm_source=GNW





This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing.It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications.



Liquid biopsy formats are discussed. The main market driving forces are also discussed.



The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.



The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology/infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health and transplant medicine.



Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.



Industry sectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; target enrichment; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; direct to consumer testing; and noninvasive prenatal testing.



More than 200 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.



This report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through April 2021, including key alliance trends.



Summary

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has emerged as an essential technology in clinical diagnostics. This rise to prominence is due to many factors, among which include the following -

- Growing use of precision medicine to treat diseases.

- Demonstration of clinical utility in large-scale prospective clinical trials.

- Steady decrease in sequencing costs.

- Emerging use of liquid biopsy formats.



Several unique aspects of NGS make it a desirable technology for clinical applications.Since NGS platforms can sequence an entire genomic region or even an entire genome, a single test can examine hundreds or thousands of clinically important genetic variations.



This means that one test can replace multiple conventional single-gene tests, providing an advantage in price and in the amount of precious sample needed for the test itself.



NGS is often more accurate and reliable than existing diagnostics.This can result in better clinical outcomes.



For example, NGS can increase the pregnancy success rates in in vitro fertilization applications. Also, in rare genetic diseases, NGS can increase the success rates for determining a molecular diagnosis.



The NGS platform allows companies to expand the menu of disorders/diseases over time after initial launch of a test. This strategy has been employed in reproductive health applications, for example, launching a test to initially screen for aneuploidies, and then later expanding the test to include screening for additional genetic variants.



These features of NGS platforms provide a solid basis for the use of this technology in the clinic.

