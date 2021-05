English French Dutch

On 27 April, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the appointment of Jean-Philip Vroninks as Executive Director. On 1 June 2021, he officially begins his mandate as CEO. He succeeds Benoît De Blieck, on whom he will be able to rely to ensure the transition and who will remain Non-Executive Director of Befimmo until the expiry of his mandate in April 2022.



