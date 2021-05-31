Global Military Cyber Weapons Market and Technologies Report 2021-2027: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Penetration Driven Assault, Reverse Rules Attack, & Worms & Viruses

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defense, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.
A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and the EU
Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.
Report Scope
Classification by Security Type
- End Point Security
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Content Security
- Industrial Control System Security
Classification by Application
- Communication Network
- Power Grid
- Air Traffic Control
- Transportation Systems
- Financial Systems
- Hospitals
Classification by Offensive Technology
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Penetration Driven Assault
- Reverse Rules Attack
- Worms & Viruses
Classification by Defensive Technology
- Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Anti-Penetration Driven Assault
- Anti-Reverse Rules Attack
- Anti-Worms & Viruses
Classification by Techniques
- Binary Exploitation
- Cryptography
- Forensics
- Reverse Engineering
- Web Exploitation
Current Technologies
Future Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons
4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons
5 Market Analysis
6 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Region to 2027
7 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type to 2027
8 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications to 2027
9 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology to 2027
10 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology to 2027
11 Forecast Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique to 2027
12 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by End User to 2027
13 Events Based Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market to 2027
14 Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market
- AeroVironment
- Airbus Defence and Space
- AVAST
- BAE Systems
- Boeing Co
- Clear Water Compliance
- CynergisTek
- Elbit Systems
- Exodus Intelligence
- Fire Eye
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- MetricStream
- Netragard
- Nettitude
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- Saab
- Telus Security Labs
- VSR
- Zerodium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv1tpe