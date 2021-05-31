Global Military Cyber Weapons Market and Technologies Report 2021-2027: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Penetration Driven Assault, Reverse Rules Attack, & Worms & Viruses

The report examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defense, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.

A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and the EU

Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.

Report Scope

Classification by Security Type

  • End Point Security
  • Network Security
  • Application Security
  • Cloud Security
  • Content Security
  • Industrial Control System Security

Classification by Application

  • Communication Network
  • Power Grid
  • Air Traffic Control
  • Transportation Systems
  • Financial Systems
  • Hospitals

Classification by Offensive Technology

  • Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
  • Penetration Driven Assault
  • Reverse Rules Attack
  • Worms & Viruses

Classification by Defensive Technology

  • Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
  • Anti-Penetration Driven Assault
  • Anti-Reverse Rules Attack
  • Anti-Worms & Viruses

Classification by Techniques

  • Binary Exploitation
  • Cryptography
  • Forensics
  • Reverse Engineering
  • Web Exploitation

Current Technologies

Future Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons

4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons

5 Market Analysis

6 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Region to 2027

7 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type to 2027

8 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications to 2027

9 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology to 2027

10 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology to 2027

11 Forecast Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique to 2027

12 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by End User to 2027

13 Events Based Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market to 2027

14 Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market

  • AeroVironment
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • AVAST
  • BAE Systems
  • Boeing Co
  • Clear Water Compliance
  • CynergisTek
  • Elbit Systems
  • Exodus Intelligence
  • Fire Eye
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Leonardo
  • Lockheed Martin
  • MetricStream
  • Netragard
  • Nettitude
  • Northrop Grumman Corp
  • Saab
  • Telus Security Labs
  • VSR
  • Zerodium

