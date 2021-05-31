Global Antidiarrhoeals Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030 - Increase in the Use of Biologics Medicines to Restraint Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antidiarrhoeals market is expected to grow from $0.14 billion in 2020 to $0.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%.

Major players in the antidiarrheal drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $0.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.



Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market. Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of each of these substances.

Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over the traditional chemical drugs. This shift is restricting the antidiarrheal drugs market hampering the growth of the market.



Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG's 36.5% stake in consumer healthcare business for $ 13 billion with an aim to expand the market.



In March 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a USA based Pharmaceutical company acquired Kaopectate brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced Sanofi's product portfolio by providing consumers with simple, efficacious, and high-quality solutions. Sanofi, a France based biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.



The antidiarrheal drug industry is governed with regulatory frameworks by agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration Agency (FDA). FDA's guidelines for antidiarrheal drugs are mentioned within the CFR's (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 335 which gives guidelines for the over the counter (OTC) human use of the antidiarrheal drugs.

The subpart C of the regulation focuses on the labelling aspect of such drugs and mandates a statement of identity, which identifies the product is to be used for diarrhea in order to avoid any improper use of the drug. The FDA also regulates the warnings and directions of use of the drugs which are to be printed on cover of these drugs.



Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market. According to UNICEF, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year. Increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Anti-diarrheal Drugs



5. Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mucosal Protectants

Motility Modifying Drugs

6.2. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adults

Childrens

6.3. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

OTC drugs

Prescription Drugs

7. Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anti-diarrheal Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline

Actelion

Perrigo

Lupin

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Proctor & Gamble

Sanofi Aventis

Bayer

Jhonson and Jhonson

Novartis

Kroger Company

Harmon Store Inc.

Great Lakes Wholesale Marketing and Sales

Geri Care Pharmaceutical Corp

Freds Inc.

DOLGEN Corporation

CVS Pharmacy

American Sales Company

Cardinal Health

Bedrock LLC

Greenbrier International

Good Neighbour Pharmacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49xnnt