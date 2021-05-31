English Danish

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 16 – 2021

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

31 May 2021

Information about the total number of shares and voting rights on 31 May 2021

As disclosed by company announcement no. 12-2021, the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL International A/S on 7 April 2021 adopted a proposal to reduce the company’s share capital from nominally DKK 219,749,230 to nominally DKK 216,207,090 by cancellation of the company’s own class A and class B shares. The capital decrease was completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 7 May 2021.



With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby disclosed that the share capital and voting rights in ROCKWOOL International A/S as per 31 May 2021 are as follows:

Share capital Nominal value Voting rights Class A share capital DKK 111,555,580 111,555,580 Class B share capital DKK 104,651,510 10,465,151 Total DKK 216,207,090 122,020,731

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

