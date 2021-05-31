Information about the total number of shares and voting rights on 31 May 2021

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 16 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

31 May 2021

As disclosed by company announcement no. 12-2021, the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL International A/S on 7 April 2021 adopted a proposal to reduce the company’s share capital from nominally DKK 219,749,230 to nominally DKK 216,207,090 by cancellation of the company’s own class A and class B shares. The capital decrease was completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 7 May 2021.

With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby disclosed that the share capital and voting rights in ROCKWOOL International A/S as per 31 May 2021 are as follows:

Share capitalNominal valueVoting rights
Class A share capitalDKK111,555,580111,555,580
Class B share capitalDKK104,651,51010,465,151
Total DKK 216,207,090122,020,731

Further information:        

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

