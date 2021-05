English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.



Donatas Savickas, CFO will present the Bank’s financial results, recent development and future plans on 31 May 2021 at the Nasdaq Baltic event CEO Meets Investor.

Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the meeting.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00





