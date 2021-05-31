Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2026: Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers & Availability of Reimbursement

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables (Anitibodies, Probes), Instruments (Pathology Instruments, Imaging Instruments, Biopsy), Technology (IVD Testing), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing initiatives undertaken by government bodies to create awareness about cancer, the increasing number of private diagnostic centers.

Consumables segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. high prevalence of cancer, number of reagent rental agreements, and the growing application of innovative technologies and methodologies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Breast cancer segment to register the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and other cancer. The breast cancer segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing incidence of cancer, the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.2.3 Product Recalls and Failure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Companion Diagnostics

5.2.3.3 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.3.4 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.3 Inadequate Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle- and Low-Income Countries

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Rental Agreements

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis: Cancer Diagnostics Market

5.12.1 Role in Ecosystem

5.13 Ycc Shif

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc.(US)

AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD. (China)

BD (US)

Bio SB (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Biocartis NV (Belgium)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Cancer Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy)

Exact Science (US)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

