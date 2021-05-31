Worldwide 1-Decene Industry to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Poly Alpha Olefins is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1-Decene Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Grade, By Application, By End-Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for eco-friendly lubricants from various end-use industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc. is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 595.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends - Rising investment in R&D of technologically advanced products to expand product offerings



The global 1-decene market size is expected to reach USD 950.7 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants including Poly Alpha Olefins (PAO), and rising concerns about environment pollution from various industries are some of the major factors drive market growth.



Increasing demand for High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) for manufacturing packaging products and house appliances, similarly, growing demand for Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) for manufacturing kitchen appliances, and rising adoption of surfactants by various end-use industries are key factors expected to drive growth of the global 1-decene market. However, high cost of EVs (Electric Vehicles) could impact adoption of the product negatively.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product grade segments, the organic-based segment is expected to register substantially high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption and preference for environment-friendly sustainable products.

Among the applications segments, the detergent alcohol segment accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020.

Among the end-use segments, the food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals segments accounted for larger revenue shares than other end use segments in 2020.

Europe market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to presence of large number of 1-decene manufacturers in countries in the region, especially in Belgium, and high demand for PAO-based synthetic lubricants from end-use industries.

The North America accounted for considerably large revenue share in the global market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Sasol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Qatar Chemical Company, Idemitsu Petrochemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich, and Alfa Aesar. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the 1-Decene Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the 1-Decene Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. 1-Decene Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 1-Decene Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for poly alpha olefins

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for surfactants among the end-users

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. 1-Decene Market By Grade Insights & Trends

5.1. Grade dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Bio-based

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Synthetic

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. 1-Decene Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Polyethylene

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3. Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.4. Detergent Alcohols

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 7. 1-Decene Market By End-Users Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Food & Beverage Industry

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4. Paints & Dyes Industry

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 8. 1-Decene Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Royal Dutch Shell

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. SABIC

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Sasol Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Exxonmobil Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Ineos Group Limited

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Qatar Chemical Company

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Idemitsu Petrochemical Company

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Sigma-Aldrich

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Alfa Aesar

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2lk9k