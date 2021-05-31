Construction contract (Luccaranna housing estate)

English Estonian

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Luccaranna OÜ, an Invego Group company for the design and construction of Luccaranna housing estate by the sea at the western outskirts of Tallinn. During the project, 17 apartment houses and 11 terraced houses with total of 238 housing units will be built.

The value of the contract is 25.7 million euros plus value added tax. The first houses will be completed in 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.