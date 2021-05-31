Insights on the Hiking Gear and Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Product, End-user and Distribution Channel

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rising consumer attraction towards different outdoor activities such as hiking and trekking across the globe is driving the global hiking gear and equipment market. Moreover, the rising trend of healthy lifestyle and promotion of adventure tourism by countries is attracting tourists across the globe is increasing the demand for hiking products. Further increase of social media influencers and adventure video bloggers is expected to propel the market. However, a potential risk in hiking and uncertain conditions is associated with hiking is likely to restrain the market.



The global hiking gear and equipment market is segmented based on the product, end-user, and distribution channel. Based on the product, the market is sub-segmented into sleep solutions, shelter solutions, clothing, footwear, bags & backpacks, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is trifurcated into men, women, and kids. Based on the distribution channel the market is segmented into online and retail stores.



The global hiking gear and equipment market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. It can be mainly attributed to the high awareness regarding hiking gear and equipment and the rise in outdoor recreational activities among people. In addition to this, the growing construction of hiking trails in the US is creating a large number of hikers in the region, hence promoting the demand for hiking products.



The key players of the global hiking gear and equipment market include VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in August 2018, Walmart launched a premium online store in collaboration with Moosejaw a seller of hiking products such as hiking boots, camping gear, and outdoor apparel to capture the growing market for hiking products.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Product

2. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Analysis by End-User

3. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Distribution channel



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Hiking Gear and Equipment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Hiking Gear and Equipment market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Hiking Gear and Equipment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Nike Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Amer SportsCorp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Adidas AG

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. VF Corp.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Hiking Gear & Equipment Market by Product

5.1.1. Sleep Solution (Sleeping Bags, Pads, Blanket)

5.1.2. Shelter Solution (Tents, Shelters, Tarps)

5.1.3. Clothing

5.1.4. Footwear

5.1.5. Bags &Backpacks

5.1.6. Others

5.2. Global Hiking Gear & Equipment Market by End-User

5.2.1. Men

5.2.2. Women

5.2.3. Kids

5.3. Global Hiking Gear & Equipment Market by Distribution Channel

5.3.1. Online

5.3.2. Retail Stores (Offline Stores)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adidas AG

7.2. Amer SportsCorp.

7.3. American Recreation Products, Inc.

7.4. AMG-Group Ltd.

7.5. Asics Corp.

7.6. Big Agnes, Inc.

7.7. Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

7.8. Columbia Sportswear Co.

7.9. Decathlon S.A.

7.10. Deuter Sport GmbH

7.11. Equinox Ltd.

7.12. Garmin Ltd.

7.13. Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Inc.

7.14. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

7.15. Kelty(Exxel Outdoors, LLC)

7.16. Marmot Mountain LLC

7.17. Montbell Co., Ltd.

7.18. NEMO Equipment, Inc.

7.19. Nike Inc.

7.20. Oliveplanet Pvt. Ltd.

7.21. Osprey Packs, Inc.

7.22. Puma SE

7.23. TATONKA GmbH

7.24. VF Corp.

7.25. Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd.



