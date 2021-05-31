The Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is expected to grow by $ 10.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015536/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive crash test dummies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for crash and safety testing, need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards, and new crash test standards to minimize pedestrian injuries. In addition, need for crash and safety testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive crash test dummies market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive crash test dummies market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Male crash test dummies

• Female crash test dummies

• Child crash test dummies



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies new materials for automotive parts require physical test as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash test dummies market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing average age and weight of crash test dummies and moving dummies for pedestrian protection system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive crash test dummies market covers the following areas:

• Automotive crash test dummies market sizing

• Automotive crash test dummies market forecast

• Automotive crash test dummies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive crash test dummies market vendors that include 4activeSystems GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG. Also, the automotive crash test dummies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

