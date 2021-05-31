The Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market is expected to grow by 4.55 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951615/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive carbon monocoque chassis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the competitive high-performance vehicle market and advanced robotics manufacturing spurring mass-production of monocoque chassis. In addition, competitive high-performance vehicle market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ICE vehicles

• Electric vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the incorporation of advanced production and manufacturing technologies for carbon fiber composites as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration rate in automotive applications: chassis and body panels and focus on the development of pure electric supercars by automotive manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive carbon monocoque chassis market covers the following areas:

• Automotive carbon monocoque chassis market sizing

• Automotive carbon monocoque chassis market forecast

• Automotive carbon monocoque chassis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive carbon monocoque chassis market vendors that include Audi AG, Daimler AG, Dallara Group Srl, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Porsche AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd. Also, the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

