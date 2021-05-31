MANDATORY TENDER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN VESTJYSK BANK

English Danish

With reference to the company announcement of 24 March 2021 concerning a potential mandatory public takeover bid from Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("AL"), Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") today received notification that AL has acquired 350,147,033 shares, corresponding to 28.4% of the shares and voting rights in Vestjysk Bank. The shares are acquired from Nykredit Realkredit A/S and AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab.

Prior to the completion of the acquisition, AL owned 32.4% of the shares in Vestjysk Bank.

This means that AL's total shareholding now equals 60.8% of the share capital and voting rights in Vestjysk Bank.

According to section 3(1) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Bids (the "Danish Executive Order on Takeover Bids") (bekendtgørelse om overtagelsestilbud), AL has therefore notified that as AL holds more than a third of the voting rights in Vestjysk Bank, AL has an obligation to submit a mandatory public takeover bid to all shareholders in Vestjysk Bank to acquire all outstanding shares in Vestjysk Bank.

The offer price in the takeover bid will amount to DKK 3.45 per share.

Please refer to AL's announcement published today (enclosed) for further details.

AL must publish a purchase offer document within four weeks from today. Vestjysk Bank's board of directors will then discuss the bid and distribute a statement on the advantages and disadvantages of the takeover bid in accordance with the Danish Executive Order on Takeover Bids.

The board of directors recommends that Vestjysk Bank's shareholders await such statement.





