Outlook on the $65.42 Billion Community Housing Services Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global community housing services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global community housing services market is expected to grow from $65.42 billion in 2020 to $69.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.1%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the community housing services ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Community Housing Service market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider community housing services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The community housing services market section of the report gives context. It compares the community housing services market with other segments of the community housing services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the community housing services market are Fair Community Housing Services Limited, Nestle Community Housing Services Ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa, Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.



The community housing services market consists of the revenues from community housing services and related goods by establishments primarily engaged in providing short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, a temporary residential shelter for the homeless, runaway youths, patients and families caught in medical crisis, transitional housing for low-income individuals and families, and for elderly or disabled homeowners. Establishments that volunteer construction or repair of low-cost houses in partnership with the homeowners who assist in construction or repair of a home, subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels, or those involved in a low-cost mortgage or work for all the said end-users, are included in this market.



Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison. A majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and its Houses of Healing (HOH) program helps improve prisoners' lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.



The community housing services market covered in this report is segmented by service into temporary and emergency shelter services; permanent housing support services; transitional and assisted housing services; volunteer construction or repair services; others and by end-users into victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse; homeless; runaway youths; parents and families caught in medical crises; low-income individuals and families; elderly or disabled.



In July 2020, Housing Choices Australia Ltd., an Australia-based NGO, merged with Access Housing Australia Ltd. This merger will help Housing Choices Australia Ltd. to create more housing choices and opportunities for current residents while respecting the local culture, history and tradition of both organizations. Access Housing Australia Ltd is a leading Western Australia community housing NGO. It was founded in 2007.



The federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community housing services market. Funding from the government helps many homeless people get shelter. Many programs are run by different countries to assist homeless people. For instance, in the US, every year the Federal Government allocates funds to States/Territories to support social services for vulnerable children, adults, and families through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG). In India, 'Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana' focuses on providing pucca houses with basic amenities to homeless families. The objective of this scheme is to build one crore of homes of 25 sqm by 2022. The government of India also launched the Shelter for Homeless program under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Under this program, various types of shelters such as men shelter, women shelter, family shelter, and special shelter (for old age, mentally ill, sick persons) are provided. The government of India will finance 75% of the expense for the development of these shelters and the other 25% will be the State commitment. The Indian government is also working on providing rental housing to urban poor belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, migrants, transgender, and senior citizens. Therefore, different types of federal funding will help drive the market for community housing services.



