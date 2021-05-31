Major Shareholder Announcement

English Danish





With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Danish Consolidation Act no. 1445 of 29 March 2020) (kapitalmarkedsloven), Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification that, as at 31 May 2021, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("AL") has acquired additionally 350,147,033 shares, corresponding to 28.4% of the share capital and voting rights in Vestjysk Bank.

Prior to the completion of the acquisition, AL owned 400,203,538 shares, corresponding to 32.4% of the share capital and voting rights in Vestjysk Bank.

This means that AL's total shareholding now equals 750,350,571, corresponding to 60.8% of the share capital and voting rights in Vestjysk Bank.





