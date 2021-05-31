The Global Automotive Glass Market is expected to grow by $ 2.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828818/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive glass market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs, growing investment in glass manufacturing due to stable raw materials prices, and growing demand for passenger safety and comfort. In addition, the increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive glass market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive glass market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Light commercial vehicles

• Medium and heavy commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing license acquisition and investments in intelligent glass as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive glass market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technology integration with automotive windshields and the increasing popularity of innovative automotive glass will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive glass market covers the following areas:

• Automotive glass market sizing

• Automotive glass market forecast

• Automotive glass market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive glass market vendors that include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Also, the automotive glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

